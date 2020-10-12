1/1
Ashlee L. Chapman
GALLIPOLIS — Ashlee L. Chapman, 43, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Ashlee was born on September 11, 1977 in Gallipolis, daughter of Dale H. Saunders who survives in Gallipolis and Karen Thomas Beam who survives in Gallipolis. Ashlee was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and had attended the Henderson Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Jordyn Wolfe of Gallipolis, Jesse Chapman of Gallipolis, and Bryan Benson of Bidwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Donovan Coughenour, Bryleigh Wolfe, and Aubrey Benson; father, Dale H. Saunders; mother, Karen (Dan) Beam; and sister, Lisa (Larry) Arthur of Racine, Ohio.

Ashlee was preceded in death by a brother, Noble Dale Saunders in 1988.

Private graveside services will be held by the family. Willis Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
