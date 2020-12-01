VINTON — Barrett Charles Painter of Vinton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on November 28, 2020 in Gallipolis, Ohio, Barrett was the son of Kelly and Lacey Painter, who survive him in Vinton. Barrett is also survived by three brothers, Layne B. Painter, Tucker W. Painter, and Vincent D. Painter; paternal grandparents, Broderick E. Painter and Kimberly E. Painter; maternal grandparents, Lucy M. Cleckner and Mike Cleckner and Ronald D. Bapst; aunts and uncles, Katherine R. Brotherson and Chad H. Brotherson, Terry W. Fletcher II and Bethany Fletcher, Stephanie M. Brown and Charley Brown, and Jennifer R. Hopper and Alec Hopper; and cousins, Marc Brotherson, Kenley Brotherson, Audrie Brown, Matthew Brown, Ryan Brown, Abigail Brown, and Alexis Brown.

Barrett was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Kathleen Ann Whaley; great grandfather, Charles E. Whaley; great grandfather, Frederick Painter; great grandmother, Violet R. Painter; and great aunt, Lisa Tawney.

No public services will be held. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

