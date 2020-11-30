POMEROY — Belva Glaze, 94, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg.

Born Feb. 4, 1926, in Pomeroy, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dena Winters Young. Belva was a cook at Pomeroy Elementary for many years.

She is survived by one daughter, Crystal (Patrick) Arnold; three sons, Timothy Glaze, Dennis Glaze and Gregory (Joyce) Glaze; three grandchildren Bill, Joshua and Brandyn Glaze; four great grandchildren, Malorie, Chase, Erin and Kasey; two great great grandchildren, Everhett and Presley.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Ray Glaze; and several siblings.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.