1/
Belva Glaze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Belva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POMEROY — Belva Glaze, 94, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg.

Born Feb. 4, 1926, in Pomeroy, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dena Winters Young. Belva was a cook at Pomeroy Elementary for many years.

She is survived by one daughter, Crystal (Patrick) Arnold; three sons, Timothy Glaze, Dennis Glaze and Gregory (Joyce) Glaze; three grandchildren Bill, Joshua and Brandyn Glaze; four great grandchildren, Malorie, Chase, Erin and Kasey; two great great grandchildren, Everhett and Presley.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Ray Glaze; and several siblings.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home
106 Mulberry Avenue
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-2121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved