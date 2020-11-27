GALLIPOLIS — Benjamin Harold Saunders, 28 years old, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born on October 18, 1992, in Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin was the son of Kari (Thomas) and the late Eric Saunders. Joined by his mother, Benjamin is lovingly remembered by his four brothers; Tommy (Megan), Justin (Erin), Clint (Madeline); his twin, David (Mary Beth); and his sister, Nikki (DJ) Johnston. He is also fondly remembered by his five nieces and nephews: Nate and Ruby Johnston, Emma and Kate Saunders, and Lyle Saunders. Benjamin truly adored his brothers and his family.

Benjamin was a 2011 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He excelled in football, wrestling, and baseball. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was involved in activities including 4-H, Gallia County Junior Fair Board, and Grace UMC Youth. One of his favorite interests was following his older brothers' college football games for eight years, where he enjoyed camping and traveling with his family. After attending Marshall University and Ohio University, he discovered his niche at Hocking College, graduating in 2019 with a degree in Fermentation Science. He was the first graduate of this new degree at Hocking. His determination and goals led to him winning the Inspirational Achievement Award at graduation. Throughout his educational journey, he worked as a paralegal for his brother Tommy's law office for three years in Gallipolis. While in Athens, Benjamin worked at various positions at Jackie O's Brewpub, including a brewing internship. His experience and skillset led to his employment at the highly respected Middle West Distillery, in Columbus, Ohio, where he worked until his death. He was actively in the process of achieving his dream of opening a brewery in his hometown.

Benjamin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Thomas; girlfriend, Abby Myers; uncles, Steve (Valerie) Thomas, Kennison (Kay) Saunders, Brent (Nell) Saunders, Winston (Cindy) Saunders, and Kim Saunders; and several cousins. This does not include the countless friends that he made wherever he went.

In addition to his father, Eric, Benjamin is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Keith Thomas; paternal grandparents, Harold and Janice Saunders; uncle, Dave Thomas; aunt, Debbie (Saunders) Bellville; and cousin, Nathaniel Thomas.

Private services are being planned at Grace United Methodist Church followed by a burial at Mound Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made given to the GAHS Stadium Project, c/o Adam Clark, 2855 Centenary Road, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

