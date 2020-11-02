RIO GRANDE — Bernard R. "Ray" Davis, 84, of Rio Grande, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Crown Pointe Care Center in Columbus, Ohio. Ray was the son of the late James O. and Eva K. Davis. He married Jacqueline Snyder Davis, and she survives him. Ray was an insurance agent, retiring from Nationwide Insurance. Ray made a lot of friends through flying airplanes, golfing, and fishing.

Ray is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Davis of Rio Grande; daughters, Kathy (David) Rearick of Columbus, Ohio and Shari Sayre of Rio Grande, Ohio; and grandchildren, Matthew and Phillip Rearick, Lacey Sayre (Bo Sword), Roy Adam Sayre (Lindsay Ward), and Leah Sayre (Jessie Saunders). He is also survived by five great grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Ramsey of Circleville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Services for Ray will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home with David Rearick officiating. Burial will follow in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. Friends may call from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

