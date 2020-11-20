GALLIPOLIS — Bette Null Horan, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Bette was born on July 3, 1932 in Gallia County, Ohio, daughter of the late Ernest E. and Clarice Howard Null.

Bette owned and operated Knight's Department Store on Court Street in Gallipolis with her sister Marianna Dille. She was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School, graduated from the first LPN school at Holzer, and worked for Dr. Donald Warehime at the Warehime Clinic. Bette was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Gallipolis Emblem Club.

Bette was married to Donald Horan on March 15, 1975; and he preceded her in death on May 28, 1998. In addition to her parents and her husband, Bette was preceded in death by two sisters, Marianna Null Dille and Barbara Null Richards and brother-in-law, John R. "Jack" Richards.

Bette is survived by a brother, Merrill Null of Gallipolis; nephews, Mike E. Null (Lori Woodard) of Plain City, Ohio, Bill (Brandy) Richards of Gallipolis, and Ron (Barbara) Dille of Texas; nieces, Lori R. Fowler of Hilliard, Ohio, Susan Calhoun of Athens, Bethany (Bob) Oder of Arizona, and JoEllen (Mark) Kueck of Springfield, Missouri; and a special friend and neighbor, Lisa Foley of Gallipolis.

The memorial service for Bette will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church in Gallipolis with Pastor Ray Kane and Bob Powell officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. at the church. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 600 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

