CROWN CITY — Bette S. Meadows, 84, of Crown City, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on November 30, 1935 in Gallia County, Ohio, Bette was the daughter of the late Forrest and Marguerite Walters Johnson. On June 8, 1954, Bette married Richard L. Meadows, Sr. in Richmond, Indiana; Richard preceded her in death on September 8, 1997. Bette was a graduate from Gallia Academy High School and retired from Holzer Medical Center. She was a member of Liberty Chapel Church and OES Chapter 283 in Gallipolis.

Bette is survived by her daughters, Janice Meadows of Columbus, Ohio and Carol (Steve) Beaver of Gallipolis; son, Richard L. "Dick" (Jill) Meadows of Albany, Ohio; grandchildren, Kimberly (Thomas) Gardner, Derek (Megan) Scherbarth, and Taylor and Trey Meadows; great grandchildren, Brayden and Lennox Gardner and Amelia and Ariella Scherbarth; sisters, Donna (Wilson) Sims of Winter Haven, Florida and Wanda Ledinski of Columbus, Ohio; special friends and neighbors, Nancy Mooney and David Chapman; and her extended family from church.

In addition to her parents are her husband Richard, Bette was preceded in death by a brother, Forrest Wayne Johnson and a sister, Mary Lou Fellure.

A Graveside Service for Bette will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Swan Creek Cemetery with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Linda Betz, Erica Thornton, and Jim and Kay Nida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation be made to Liberty Chapel Church, c/o Tom Lewis, 1335 Swan Creek Road, Crown City, Ohio 45623.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
