REEDSVILLE — Betty J. Buchanan, 94, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus.

She was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Port Homer, Ohio, daughter of the late Sanford and Ethel Barber Grimm.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Sheila Buchanan; special friends, Joan and Bob Barringer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Buchanan; six brothers and eight sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Eden Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.