1/
Betty Buchanan
1926 - 2020
1/
REEDSVILLE — Betty J. Buchanan, 94, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus.

She was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Port Homer, Ohio, daughter of the late Sanford and Ethel Barber Grimm.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Sheila Buchanan; special friends, Joan and Bob Barringer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Buchanan; six brothers and eight sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Eden Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Eden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
