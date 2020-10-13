CENTENARY — Bob Drummond passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2020, the day after his 77th birthday. He was born in Gallia County to Carl and Leona Drummond. When he was around 12, his family moved to the Centenary area. He began to work on the Johnson farm and it was there that he developed a lifelong interest in farming. When not working he loved to spend all day exploring the nearby woods. He developed a love of nature and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking his boat out on the river.

When Bob had graduated from GAHS he enlisted in the U.S. Army and it was there that he developed discipline. He was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia. From there he was stationed in Taiwan. He had started out in electronics school and eventually became an instructor. Later, he began to operate different types of machinery and discovered his aptitude for mechanics and his love of working with engines and motors. He was very proud of being a veteran and supported the military throughout his life.

After being discharged from the military he married Diana Elliott and they were Blessed with 53 years of marriage. They were Blessed with three children: Christina (Kermit) Huebner, Rob (Christine) Drummond and Ellie (Daniel) Nartey. They were also Blessed with six beautiful grandchildren: Andrew, Sarah and Jacob from Dayton and Joshua, Anna and Gabriel from Colorado.

Bob became a Senior Estimator with AEP, a job he loved as he designed the power lines for new services. He retired from there with 26 years of experience.

Bob and Diana grew up in the Centenary Methodist Church and later joined the Good News Baptist Church. He served as deacon and trustee and other duties as well He was dedicated to the upkeep of the grounds and buildings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana, and their three children and their families. He is also survived by his sisters, Ellen Russell and his twin sister Bonnie Williams, and cousins, Patricia Swisher, Bruce Lucas and Wetzel Kingery, Katrina Northup. He remained close with his siblings and cousins. Also, brothers-in-law, Steve (Cathy) Elliott and Michael Elliott. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith Drummond and cousin Libby Rothgeb as well as in-laws Edwin and Louise Elliott and many friends.

In Bob's later years, he read God's Holy word daily! Even as he has recently had many health struggles, he remained diligent to his Bible study. In lieu of flowers, Bibles may be purchased in his name from The Gideons or donations may be made in his memory to the Good News Baptist Church.

Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood funeral home on Saturday October 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be private. Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW #4464 Honor Guard. All those attending are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

