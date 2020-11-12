1/
Brenda Cunningham
GALLIPOLIS — Brenda G. Cunningham, 62, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on March 7, 1958, in Mason County, West Virginia, Brenda was the daughter of the late Virgil A. "Bill" Byus and the late Mary Hill Jones. In 1982, Brenda married Michael A. "Mike" Cunningham, who survives her in Gallipolis. She was a former floral designer at Basket Delights in Gallipolis. Brenda loved flowers and enjoyed gardening.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Mike Cunningham of Gallipolis; three sons, Billy Joe Bowman of Gallipolis, Jason Wark (Megan) of Spring Hill, Florida, and Michael I. Cunningham (Megan) of Gallipolis; grandson, Cole A. (Gabby) Bowman of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Shaea N. (Justin) Reynolds of Tallahassee, Florida and Michaela Cunningham of Gallipolis; great grandson, Jameson Reynolds; brothers, William B. "Bill" Lookado of Gallipolis; sisters, Sarah Cathy Whealdon of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Tammy L. (Oscar) Griffith of Gallipolis, and Susan D. Lookado of Carolina Beach, North Carolina; step sister, Cathy Lookado of Tallahassee, Florida; step brothers, Jack Lookado and Bill Joe Lookado of Tallahassee, Florida; two nieces; and five nephews.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Lookado.

The funeral service for Brenda will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service Monday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks. After the burial, friends and family are invited to the home of Brenda's sister Tammy, 80 Rafferty Drive, Tara Estates, in Gallipolis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with expenses; donations can be mailed to Tammy Griffith, 80 Rafferty Drive, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
