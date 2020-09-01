Bruce Atkinson

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Bruce Eric Atkinson, age 81, of McDonough, Ga., passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020.

He was born in Gallipolis to Forest Atkinson and Grace Atkinson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Joyce Atkinson and brother, Lee Atkinson.

Bruce is survived by son, Bruce (Shannon) Atkinson; daughter, Tanya (Lyle) Leonard; grandchildren, Brock Atkinson, Colin Atkinson, Garrett Atkinson, Sarah Leonard, Hannah Leonard, and Brady Leonard; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Atkinson and Berkley Atkinson.

Bruce will always be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had an impeccable work ethic that continued well into retirement. He loved his dog "Ginger", drag racing, boating and his Corvette.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.