Bruce Atkinson
1938 - 2020
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Bruce Eric Atkinson, age 81, of McDonough, Ga., passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020.

He was born in Gallipolis to Forest Atkinson and Grace Atkinson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Joyce Atkinson and brother, Lee Atkinson.

Bruce is survived by son, Bruce (Shannon) Atkinson; daughter, Tanya (Lyle) Leonard; grandchildren, Brock Atkinson, Colin Atkinson, Garrett Atkinson, Sarah Leonard, Hannah Leonard, and Brady Leonard; great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Atkinson and Berkley Atkinson.

Bruce will always be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had an impeccable work ethic that continued well into retirement. He loved his dog "Ginger", drag racing, boating and his Corvette.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy 42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
770-914-1414
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
