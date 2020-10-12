CROWN CITY — Carl Lee Wray, 72, of Crown City, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born on January 30, 1948 in Gallia County, Ohio, Carl was the son of the late Marvin Kenneth Wray and the late Melissa Lewis Caldwell. Carl was a self-employed business owner, who enjoyed fishing and was a good storyteller. He was a United States Army veteran, who served two tours in Vietnam.

Carl is survived by his life partner of fifteen years, Rosemary Stielper of Crown City; children, Darthy A. Wray of Springfield, Ohio, Charles L. (Dianna) Wray of Jackson, Ohio, Teresa Lynn Wray of Arlington, Tennessee, Jerry (Tracy) McVicker of Coal Grove, Ohio, April D. Wray (Dirk Bartrum) of Crown City, Tiana Reed Adams of Gallipolis, Ohio and Juanita Renee Wray (Jack White) of Crown City; grandchildren, Joshua, Lyndon, Melissa, Bobby, Melissa, Adam, Chaela, Jack Tolliver, Deanna Nicole, Kayla Belle, Alexis, Katelynn, Carlee, and Adam; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Angell of Crown City, Doris Porter of Gallipolis, and Helen Simms of Crown City; brother, Fred Wray of Crown City; several nieces and nephews; and numerous family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Caldwell.

The funeral service for Carl will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing masks. Military rites will be given by the Gallia County Funeral Detail at the cemetery.

