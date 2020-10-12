1/
Carl Lee Wray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CROWN CITY — Carl Lee Wray, 72, of Crown City, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born on January 30, 1948 in Gallia County, Ohio, Carl was the son of the late Marvin Kenneth Wray and the late Melissa Lewis Caldwell. Carl was a self-employed business owner, who enjoyed fishing and was a good storyteller. He was a United States Army veteran, who served two tours in Vietnam.

Carl is survived by his life partner of fifteen years, Rosemary Stielper of Crown City; children, Darthy A. Wray of Springfield, Ohio, Charles L. (Dianna) Wray of Jackson, Ohio, Teresa Lynn Wray of Arlington, Tennessee, Jerry (Tracy) McVicker of Coal Grove, Ohio, April D. Wray (Dirk Bartrum) of Crown City, Tiana Reed Adams of Gallipolis, Ohio and Juanita Renee Wray (Jack White) of Crown City; grandchildren, Joshua, Lyndon, Melissa, Bobby, Melissa, Adam, Chaela, Jack Tolliver, Deanna Nicole, Kayla Belle, Alexis, Katelynn, Carlee, and Adam; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Angell of Crown City, Doris Porter of Gallipolis, and Helen Simms of Crown City; brother, Fred Wray of Crown City; several nieces and nephews; and numerous family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Caldwell.

The funeral service for Carl will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing masks. Military rites will be given by the Gallia County Funeral Detail at the cemetery.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved