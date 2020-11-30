1/
Carmen Schultz
LONG BOTTOM — Carmen Grace Schultz, 61, of Long Bottom, passed away, as a result of a motorcycle accident, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Clay, West Virginia. Born November 27, 1959, in Munich Germany, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Karolina Wiser Thoma. She was the owner operator of Carmen's Pottery for over 20 years and a member of the Barn Buddy's Painting Club.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Schultz, whom she married on July 16, 1976 in Pomeroy, a daughter, Michelle (Matt Milhoan) Schultz, of Long Bottom, grandchildren, Wesley and Grant Milhoan. Brothers, Bill (Charmaine) Thoma, of Chester, and Danny (Missy) Thoma, of Pomeroy, sisters, Helen (James) Wolfe, of Racine, and Diana (Charlie) Johnson, of Pomeroy, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Letart Falls Cemetery with Rev. Don Combs officiating and interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
November 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Paul, Michelle and Carmen's grandchildren and sisters and brothers. Carmen was a talented artist and I remember her as open-hearted and sharing. My heart goes out to the entire family as you mourn her loss.
Lola Ziegler Signom
Family
