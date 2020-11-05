1/
Carolyn Lambert
LANGSVILLE — Carolyn "Cally" Lee Shields Lambert, 71, of Langsville, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James D. and Elizabeth (Bridgman) Shields. She attended Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio, and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature, along with her love of animals.

She is survived by her loving husband, James "Jim" Lambert; her brothers, James "Jim" and Donald "Don" (Beth) Shields; her sister, Nancy (Michael) Higgins; sister-in-law, Holly (Kevin) Stockham; her aunt, Suzanne Faehnle; six nieces and nephews; five great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews, along with numerous cousins, friends and loved ones.

Cally's wishes was to be cremated and returned to her home in Langsville, Ohio. Viewing will take place Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio. Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
