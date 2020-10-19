Carolyn Smith

1/
CHESTER — Carolyn S. Parker Smith, 75, of Chester, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her residence, after a long battle with a rare blood cancer. She was born Nov. 16, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Marian and Violet (Spencer) Parker.

Carolyn was a 1962 graduate of Eastern High School and then graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor degree in education in 1966. She began her extensive teaching career in the Marietta school system, continued in the Eastern Local school system and then on to complete her extensive 44 years of teaching, mentoring, and friendships (her Middleport Gang) in the Meigs Local Schools. Carolyn's enthusiasm and dedication to education continued until Oct. 16, 2020. Carolyn's influence, support and love of the youth of Meigs County have been exhibited in so many ways beyond the classrooms. She participated in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, tutoring, encouragement, promotion of writing careers and the most important of all to her children, GRANDCHILDREN, and friends and their families. She will be so GREATLY missed.

Carolyn was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and special friend. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Parker; daughter, Sherri (Bart) Smith, Michael (Chavonne) Smith; and special grandchildren, Gavan and Emilie Barnett Smith. She was loved and watched over by her special neighboring family friends, Pam and Lester Parker.

Preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 45 years, Lewis Smith.

Private graveside services will be officiated by Pastor Randy Smith and burial will follow at Meigs Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 11-12:30 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
