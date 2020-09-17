1/1
Catherine "Cathy" Bostic
1941 - 2020
GALLIPOLIS — Catherine "Cathy" Bostic, 79, of Gallipolis, Ohio was reunited with her husband and loved ones on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 when she passed at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Born on June 29, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio, Cathy was the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine Torrence Gelder. Cathy was married to Charles E. Bostic, who preceded her in death on July 21, 2014. She worked for Gillingham Drug Store, was the former owner of Babyland, and retired from US Bank. Cathy was a member of the Gallia County Cancer Society, Emblem Club, Mothers Club, Bicentennial Committee, and various other organizations.

Cathy is survived by her daughter, Charlene (Jerry) Wade of Gallipolis; son, David Bostic of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Nicole Bostic, Kevin (Andy) Bostic, Crystal (T.R.) Flint, Wendy (David) Lehew, and Winston (Katie) Wade; and great grandchildren, Riley, Joe, and Amelia, Hunter and Gage.

The funeral service for Cathy will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ann Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service Monday from noon - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
