MIDDLEPORT — Cathy Swartz of Middleport passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on June 11, 1954, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to the late Robert and Patricia (Kennedy) Yates. She is a graduate of Meigs High School, 1972, she was Employed by Rutland Bottled Gas and a member of the Bradbury Church of Christ.

Cathy is a proud mother and grandmother, cherished sister and friend. Her special interest was living and boating on the Ohio River. She also worked diligently at keeping her lawn and flowers beautiful.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Patricia Kuhn, Gallipolis, Robert Yates, Wellston; and a brother, Randall Yates, Columbus.

She is survived by her siblings, Sandy Thomas (Jim), Gallipolis, Robert Yates (Norma), Vinton, Ohio; children, Toby Swartz, (Deeanna) Pomeroy, Ohio, Tory Swartz, (Jennifer) Parkersburg W.Va.; grandchildren, Tess Phelps, Ty Phelps, Taylor Swartz, Ethan Swartz, Hunter Starcher, Allie Swartz, Carlee Mae Swartz; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are required. No refreshments will be served.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to Hospice, Holzer Health System, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
