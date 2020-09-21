1/1
Charles Bush
RACINE — Charles W. Bush, 100, of Racine, passed away, at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in the Holzer Medical Center. Born Aug. 28, 1920, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Roy H. and Connie Lewis Bush. He was a retired Mill Foreman for the Landmark Company of Pomeroy. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He started Pastoring at the Fellowship Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in 1952 and retired in 2002. He was a lifetime member of the Racine American Legion Post # 602, and a life member of the Mason V.F.W. Post 9926.

He is survived by his son, Harry A. (Marie) Bush, of Molino, Fla.; daughters, Donna J. (Mike) Matson, of Racine, and Peggy S. (Ed) Gibbs, of Racine; a daughter-in-law, Belinda (Dunn) Bush, of Keller, Tx.; grandchildren, Tom (Kaye) Bush, Steve Bush, Michael Bush, Anthony (Amy) Bush, Norman (Tammy) Matson, Freddie (Angel) Matson, Adam (Ginnee) Lee, Ben Lee, and Emily Hupp; great-grandchildren, Morgan Bush, Myla Bush, Maleesa Bush, Makara Bush, Meleah Bush, Jordan Bush, Alanna Bush, Aaron (Ashley) Davis, Makayla Davis, Dylan Matson, Braden Matson, Carissa Matson, Jacob Bush, Emily Bush, Grace Lee, Everett Lee, Izabelle Manuel, Cassy (Sam) Spivey, and Taylor Castle. Great-great grandchildren, Jack Davis, Joy Davis, Maxwell Davis, and Reagan Spivey; a sister, Clara Mae McIntyre, of Racine; a brother, George (Mary) Bush, of Portland, Tenn.; a brother-in-law, Virgil Norris; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie Bush, whom he married on Dec. 13, 1945, in Pomeroy and preceded him on April 13, 2016; a son, William W. Bush; a granddaughter, Karin Davis; brothers, Robert, Roy, Jacob, Lawrence, and Ernest Bush; and a sister, Susan "Bettie" Pigott.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. His son Rev. Harry Bush and grandson Norman Matson will officiate and interment with military honors provided by the local American Legion Posts will be in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and the Ohio mandate of wearing of facial coverings.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
