Charles Eugene "Chuck" Chambers Sr., age 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a five-year battle with cancer. Chuck was born March 8, 1953 at the Oak Hill Hospital in Oak Hill, Ohio to the late Homer and Virginia (Naylor) Chambers.

Chuck started school at the Gallia School in Gallia, Ohio. He then went to Cadmus school and finally on to Southwestern High School in Patriot, Ohio. After graduating high school, Chuck went to Nashville, TN where he attended the Nashville Auto Diesel School. After returning to Ohio, he went to miner's school in Pomeroy, Ohio.

He started working in Columbus, Ohio for Miller Brothers Construction of Waterloo, Ohio. Later he went to work for Southern Ohio Coal Company Mines 1 and 31, where he worked until retiring in 2001. After retiring from the mines, Chuck worked at Yusa in Jamestown, Ohio, Smith Lumber in Thurman, Ohio, and later at the Gallia County Highway Department before retiring a second time in 2012.

Chuck married Lori McNeal on September 20, 1976 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They were blessed with one daughter, Alicia (Chris) Lortz of Lancaster, Ohio and two sons, Charles (Rachel) Chambers and James (Lindsay Collins) Chambers both of Patriot, Ohio.

He was also blessed to be the Poppaw to six wonderful grandchildren: Chloe Chambers, Kendra Lortz, Caleb Chambers, Aaron Lortz, Quentin Chambers, and Kasin Chambers; he also leaves behind his sister, Betty Jo (Phil) Taylor of Columbus, Ohio; brothers-in-law, John (Cheryl) McNeal of Pedro, Ohio, Paul (Wilma) McNeal of Oak Hill, Ohio, and Tim Lewis of Jackson, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Rose (McNeal) Congrove of Jackson, Ohio and Linda (Carter) McNeal of Oak Hill, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Mary (McCain) McNeal; his half-brother, Homer Bell "Junior) Chambers; sister-in-law, Lila Chambers; brother-in-law and sister, James and Cynthia (Chambers) Vickery; brother-in-law, Michael "Sam" McNeal; sister-in-law, Penny (McNeal) Lewis; brother-in-law, Dan Congrove; and niece Jessica McNeal.

Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed raising and helping his kids, and later grandkids raise and show pigs in 4-H. He loved watching kids grow and succeed even if they were not his own. He loved racing, from the drag strip, dirt track, to Nascar. He enjoyed going and watching with his friends and his family. Chuck was one of the organizers responsible for getting the Greenfield Volunteer Fire Department started, where he became the first chief of the department.

He never met a stranger. He enjoyed talking and getting to know people, who no doubt would end up a friend before long.

Chuck's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at KDMC of Jackson, Portsmouth, and Ashland. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center of Columbus, the nurses, physical and occupational staff of St. Mary's, Huntington West Virginia Home Health, the nurses and physical therapy of Point Pleasant, West Virginia Home Health and the nurses, aides, and staff of Holzer Hospice of Gallipolis, Ohio for their kindness and hard work throughout his journey and battle with cancer.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastors Stan Howard and Cline Rawlins officiating. Burial will follow at Gallia Ridge (Old Souders Church) Cemetery in Patriot, Ohio. Pall bearers will be Mac Potter, Elwin Potter, Jamie Bartels, Rick Waugh, Ian Lloyd, and Wayne Walters with honorary bearers being Caleb Childers, Aaron Lortz, Quentin Chambers, and Kasin Chambers. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.