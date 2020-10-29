1/1
Charles Cox
GALLIPOLIS — Charles Robert Cox, 68, Gallipolis, passed away at 8:20 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in his Green Township home.

Born March 3, 1952 in Steubenville, Ohio he was the son of the late Clyde Aubrey and Esther Elizabeth Peach Cox. Charlie retired after 31 years of service as an Operations Team Leader at the American Electric Power Company's Gavin Power Plant.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Hess Cox, whom he married June 3, 1972 in Gallipolis, his three children, Amy Jo (Colin) Cox McKean, of Gallipolis, Kelly Ann (Dwain) Cox Beaver, of Gallipolis and Bradley Aaron (April) Cox, of Lancaster, Ohio. Ten grandchildren also survive, Cadha McKean, Catilynn Beaver, Alyssa Beaver, Mckensi Beaver, Cori McKean, Benjamin McKean, Caiden Good, Mia Conrad, Kaleigh Cox and Calyn McKean and two great-grandchildren, Lukas Beaver and Raegan Beaver. His sister, Linda Ferello, of Steubenville, Ohio also survives.

In addition to his parents, Clyde and Esther Peach Cox, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Clunk.

In keeping with his wishes there are no calling hours or funeral service. Cremeens-King Funeral Home, family owned and located at 75 Grape Street, is honored to serve the Cox family.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Charlie’s passing, he was a joy to have known. My heart is with you Carolyn and the family
Morris Casey
Friend
