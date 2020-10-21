PANAMA CITY, Florida — Charles Edward Curnutte, II (Charlie), 42, of Panama City, Florida, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born September 18, 1978 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Charlie was a retired United States Air Force veteran and had a bachelor's degree from the American Military University in Environmental Science. He enjoyed spending most of his time outside in nature. He was an amazing father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He always had a smile on his face and lived life with a positive attitude.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Garnet Curnutte and grandmother, Margaret Curnutte.

Those left to cherish Charlie's memory include his wife of 18 years, Kelly Curnutte; his daughter, Katelyn Curnutte; his son, Connor Curnutte; his parents, Charles Curnutte and Barbara Curnutte; grandmother, Nancy Myers; two brothers, Brian Curnutte (spouse, Taylor) and Donnie Curnutte (spouse, Mandy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held 11 a.m., (EST), Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gallipolis City Park with Rev. Kevin Curnutte officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at dav.org.

Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com