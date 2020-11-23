Charles A. McBrayer passed away November 18, 2020. Born June 20, 1980, he was the oldest son of Charles G. and Vicki (Gettles) McBrayer. He is survived by his mother, his grandmother, Beverly Gettles, brother, Joseph, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, his wife, Carla McBrayer, his brother, Billy, and an infant son. Graveside services at Centenary Cemetery will be conducted with the assistance of Willis Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Dr. Mark Parsons at the convenience of the family.

