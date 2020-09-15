1/1
Christopher William "Junior" Biars
GALLIPOLIS — Christopher William "Junior" Biars, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on April 12, 1936 in Gallia County, Ohio, Junior was the son of the late Christopher William and Edith Kingery Biars, Sr. Junior married Beatrice G. Pullins Biars, who preceded him in death. He worked for Scott Dillon Tobacco and Jim's Farm Equipment. Junior was a member of the Tri-State Pony Puller Association, and he enjoyed working on tractors. Junior was a United States Air Force veteran.

Junior is survived by his children, Bill (Joyce) Biars, Pete (Jackie) Biars, Melvin (Jo) Biars, Ralph (Sharon) Biars, Paul Biars, Charlie (Brenda Greene) Biars, and Tammy Biars all of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Jeremy Webb, Chris Biars, Eric Biars, Crystal (Brad) Stewart, Dustin Biars, Nathan Biars, Aaron Addis, Trevor Addis, and Adam "AJ" Addis; great grandchildren, Caitlyn Camp, Logan Camp, Landon Camp, Leighton Camp, and Avah Camp; and sister, Betty (Archie) Meadows of Crown City.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Junior was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Joe Pullins; grandson, Charlie Addis; daughter-in-law, Joan Biars; brother Mitford Kingery; and sisters, Lenora McGuire and Thelma Folden.

The funeral service for Junior will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Hilda Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Mina Chapel Cemetery where military honors will be given by the Gallia County Funeral Detail. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
