1/
Clarence Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDDLEPORT — Clarence James "Tiny" Williams of Middleport passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 26, 1954, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Jane (Clifford) Williams. Mr. Williams was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He also worked at the Meigs Mine #2 for 26 years. He loved football and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Jill Williams; children, Walt Williams, Matt (Jess) Williams and Sara (Jason Dotson) Williams; grandchildren, Tyler Tillis, Corey Dotson, Garrett Williams, Lukas Williams and Zachary Williams; brother and sister, Barbara Williams and Elbert (Sharon) Williams; brother and sister in law, Jane (Brady) Huffman and several nieces, nephews and bonus grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Williams; and father and mother-in-law, Walter and Hilda Harris.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pomeroy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clarence's name to a charity of your choice.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved