Clarence Williams

MIDDLEPORT — Clarence James "Tiny" Williams of Middleport passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 26, 1954, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Jane (Clifford) Williams. Mr. Williams was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He also worked at the Meigs Mine #2 for 26 years. He loved football and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Jill Williams; children, Walt Williams, Matt (Jess) Williams and Sara (Jason Dotson) Williams; grandchildren, Tyler Tillis, Corey Dotson, Garrett Williams, Lukas Williams and Zachary Williams; brother and sister, Barbara Williams and Elbert (Sharon) Williams; brother and sister in law, Jane (Brady) Huffman and several nieces, nephews and bonus grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Williams; and father and mother-in-law, Walter and Hilda Harris.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pomeroy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clarence's name to a charity of your choice.

