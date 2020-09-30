MIDDLEPORT — Claudia Mae Wolfe of Middleport passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Holzer Emergency Department. She was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Letart, W.Va., to the late Harry and Maxine (Tucker) Grimm.

She is survived by her children, Amy (Terry) Michael, Paul (Missie) Wolfe, Allyson McBenge, Daymond (Joyce) Wolfe and William Wolfe; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brother, Jon Grimm and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Wolfe; grandsons; Frank McBenge and Josh Wolfe.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

