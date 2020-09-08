1/1
Clifford Adams
REEDSVILLE — Clifford Lawrence Adams, 86, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his daughter's residence.

He was born May 30, 1934, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Bernard Clyde and Eva Mae Barringer Adams. Clifford was a member of the U.S. Army 11th Armored Calvary, a member of White Chapel Church and retired from DuPont. He was also an avid fisherman and a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Diane Sturm Adams; daughter, Sonya Ray; two sons, Doug and Debbie Adams and Chris and Kaci Adams; four grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Cole and Zoey; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Adams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Adams; three brothers, Dale, Raymond and Ralph; four sisters, Violet, Ruth, Wilma and Helen; and his cat, George.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Randolph Cemetery at the Eden Church with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating, after which military graveside services will be conducted.

There will be no visitation.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
