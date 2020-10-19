Cloist Teaford

SHADE — Cloist Eugene Teaford, Shade, Ohio, perishing from the clutches of dedifferentiated liposarcoma and abdominal carcinomatosis. Cloist Eugene Teaford 58, fought an arduous battle since Oct. 18, 2019. He surrendered to this aggressive adversary on Oct. 16, 2020 in his home in Shade, Ohio, with his sister Suzanne by his side.

Cloist was born on Feb. 19, 1962, to Margarete and Raymond Teaford of Sand Ridge Road near Chester, Ohio. He attended Chester Elementary, Eastern High School and Meigs High School's Automotive Technology Program.

Being interested in karate, he earned the 3rd degree black belt and was awarded many trophies during his karate career. He enjoyed skiing in the West Virginia mountains as often as he could. Other avocations included gather morels in the spring, hunting, trapping, fishing, gardening and vacationing to Myrtle Beach.

Cloist was a very selfless man who offered help to anyone needing it. Many hours were spent working in his mothers and sisters hayfields after a full day of work as a Martin Marietta Aggregates employee. He certainly had a heart of gold and knew when individuals needed a laugh, words of encouragement, or just a show of love and concern.

Cloist is survived by his mother, Margarete Teaford; his sisters, Kathy See and Suzanne Bentz; brother, Forrest Teaford, Sr.; sister-in-law, Launa Teaford; Aunt, Martha Belle Meadows; four nieces; two nephews; four grand nieces; and five grand nephews; special friends include Mike and Mindy Hill, Eddie Chaney, The Martin Marietta Aggregates work family of Apple Grove, and many friends too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Raymond C. Teaford; brother-in-law, Cecil See; two nephews, Jarrod Eugene Bentz and Joshua Daniel Weaver; and several aunts and uncles.

The Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy will carry out Cloist's wishes of no funeral and no visitation. His wishes were to be cremated. Cloist expressed his desire to have his ashes scattered on his family farm. As he expressed these wishes to Suzanne, he added "Maybe I can grow something."