Curtis Harrington
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Curtis Ronnie Harrington, 82, of the 100 block of Yorkshire Rd., passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in his home.

He was born on April 30, 1938 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Curtis and Thelma Harrington. After retiring as Chief Warrant Officer from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service, Curtis retired as a production specialist from the Catawba Nuclear Power Plant in York County, S.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy J. Harrington.

He is survived by three daughters, Debi Hope and husband Larry, Cheryl Jones and husband Chip and Kim Hatchett; two sons, Rusty Harrington and wife Angel and Brent Harrington; two sisters, Pat Kitchens and Cindy Johnston; a brother, Mike Harrington; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Hope at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Military Funeral Honors will be presented by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
