1/1
Daisy Tabor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Daisy Dean Duty Tabor, 93, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on August 22, 1927 in Leet, West Virginia, Daisy was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Maude Bee Fry Duty. Daisy married Billie Clifton Tabor, who preceded her in death. She was a payroll clerk for Sears and a bookkeeper for Swisher Implement. Daisy was a member of Kingsway Fellowship in Des Moines, Iowa where she received her license to preach. Locally, Daisy attended Oasis Church. She enjoyed going to church, gardening, and fishing.

Daisy is survived by her sons, Billie Ray (Millie Kay) Tabor of Gallipolis and Charles L. (Mona) Tabor of Cheshire; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Billie C. Tabor, Daisy was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Tabor and sisters, Donna Belle Wiley, Peggy Joyce Wiley, and Nadine Ferrell.

The funeral service for Daisy will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved