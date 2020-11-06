GALLIPOLIS — Daisy Dean Duty Tabor, 93, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on August 22, 1927 in Leet, West Virginia, Daisy was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Maude Bee Fry Duty. Daisy married Billie Clifton Tabor, who preceded her in death. She was a payroll clerk for Sears and a bookkeeper for Swisher Implement. Daisy was a member of Kingsway Fellowship in Des Moines, Iowa where she received her license to preach. Locally, Daisy attended Oasis Church. She enjoyed going to church, gardening, and fishing.

Daisy is survived by her sons, Billie Ray (Millie Kay) Tabor of Gallipolis and Charles L. (Mona) Tabor of Cheshire; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Billie C. Tabor, Daisy was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Tabor and sisters, Donna Belle Wiley, Peggy Joyce Wiley, and Nadine Ferrell.

The funeral service for Daisy will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

