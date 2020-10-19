1/1
Dale Notter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Dale Notter, 81 of Gallipolis went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Born Homer Gale Notter on Sept. 21, 1939, to the late Homer F. Notter and Frances Church Notter LeNoir. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1960 and was a retiree from the former Goodyear and Shell Chemical plant in Apple Grove, W.Va.

Dale was married to Girree Hunt Notter for 45 years and they have three children. Dale was a follower of Jesus Christ and was an active member of the Gallipolis Christian Church for 45 years where he served as a teacher, Deacon, and Elder.

Dale is survived by his three children, Russ V. (Anita) Moore, Terri Moore (Scott) Janey, and Mark (Shelley) Notter and eight grandchildren, Tiata Moore, Caleb Janey, Noah Moore, Micah Janey, Hope Notter, Jonah Moore, Sophia Notter, and Cadee Notter. He also has two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon LeNoir and Beverly LeNoir Dillon.

Funeral services will be held at the Gallipolis Christian Church on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ministers Joe Bowers and Mike Lynn officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Dale to the Gallipolis Christian Church.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved