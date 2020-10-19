GALLIPOLIS — Dale Notter, 81 of Gallipolis went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Born Homer Gale Notter on Sept. 21, 1939, to the late Homer F. Notter and Frances Church Notter LeNoir. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1960 and was a retiree from the former Goodyear and Shell Chemical plant in Apple Grove, W.Va.

Dale was married to Girree Hunt Notter for 45 years and they have three children. Dale was a follower of Jesus Christ and was an active member of the Gallipolis Christian Church for 45 years where he served as a teacher, Deacon, and Elder.

Dale is survived by his three children, Russ V. (Anita) Moore, Terri Moore (Scott) Janey, and Mark (Shelley) Notter and eight grandchildren, Tiata Moore, Caleb Janey, Noah Moore, Micah Janey, Hope Notter, Jonah Moore, Sophia Notter, and Cadee Notter. He also has two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon LeNoir and Beverly LeNoir Dillon.

Funeral services will be held at the Gallipolis Christian Church on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Ministers Joe Bowers and Mike Lynn officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in memory of Dale to the Gallipolis Christian Church.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.