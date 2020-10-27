1/
Dan Hershberger
{ "" }
McARTHUR — (Schmidt) Dan J. Hershberger of McArthur, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 13, 1942 in Wayne County, Ohio, to the late Jonas and Katie Hershberger.

He was married to Anna (Mast) Hershberger on Oct. 31, 1963.

He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his wife Anna and 11 children: Alvin of Patriot, Alma (John) Yoder of Gallipolis, Vernon (Anna) of Oak Hill, Mary (Alvin) Yoder of Vinton, Frieda (Ben) Yoder of McArthur, Roman (Lizzie Ann) of Oak Hill, Dan Jr. (Verba) of Oak Hill, Betty (Felty) Yoder of Knox, Nelson (Effie) of Gallipolis, Davy (Rachel) of Oak Hill, and Fannie (Jonas) of the home. Also surviving are 98 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at the home Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., with Johnny Mast officiating.

Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
