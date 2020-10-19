HENDERSON, Nevada — David Allen Fletcher, 69, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away at home with his family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was married to Jane M. Darst of Cheshire, Ohio, on April 26, 1980.

He was a financial planner and owned Dave Fletcher Financial Services.

He loved bowling, reading, listening to rock-n-roll music, watching comedies and served in the California Air National Guard.

David came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior and counseled at the the California Men's Colony where he helped others find Jesus.

Surviving are his wife, Jane (Darst) Fletcher; sons, Sean (Krin) Fletcher of Henderson, and Kurt (Ashley), Fletcher of Oroville, California; granddaughters, Kayden Brown of Pueblo, Colorado and Alleigh Fletcher of Henderson; and a sister, Shirley Povondra of Arroyo Grande, California. Several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews also survive.