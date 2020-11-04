GALLIPOLIS — David R. Miller, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on January 11, 1966 in Gallipolis, Ohio, David was the son of the late Frederick "Dean" Miller and Barbara Mink Sisson, who survives him in Gallipolis. David was a Volunteer Fireman with the Gallipolis Fire Department. He has worked for RJ Reynolds and the Gallipolis City Schools as a bus driver. David also ran a concession stand at the Gallia County Fair and Flea Markets. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School in the Class of 1985.

David is survived by his daughter, Darian Miller of Gallipolis; step son, Dustin Collett; mother, Barbara Sisson; brother, Mike (Joey) Miller; step sisters, Michelle (John) Meeks and Kimberly (Mike) Dennison; step brother, Tim (Sandy) Watson; nephews, Justin (Lindsey) Miller and Christopher (Ashley) Miller; niece, Brittany (Bubba) Spencer, nephew Shaun (Molly) Meeks, and neice Amy (Eric) Seger; aunts and uncles, Beverly and Hobart Wilson, J.O. and Carla Miller, Lewis and Jane Ann Miller, Kathy and Kenny Cremeens, Hoyt and Nell Miller, Kay Cox, and Joyce Woods; and several cousins.

A graveside service for David will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mound Hill Cemetery with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.