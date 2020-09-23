David P. Holter peacefully went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. David was born in Sutton Township of Meigs County on November 5, 1924, the fourth child of Hanson and Elma Roush Holter.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Delores Epple Holter; three children, Julia (Daniel) Will, Lucy (Larry) Keller, Jeffrey Holter; five grandchildren, Joshua (Sara) Will, Jonathan (Stephanie) Will, James (Marissa) Will, Laura (Jim) Beres, Daniel Keller; seven great grandchildren, Noah Will, Jackson Will, Charlotte Will, Margaret Will, Henry Will, Andrew Will, Ethan Beres; his brother Harold Holter, and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Beatrice Stelzer, Hazel Wynkoop, and Edith Sisson.

David was a 1942 graduate of Pomeroy High School and served in the US Army during World War II in the European theater. He was employed for a number of years in the construction industry and Ohio Valley Electric Corporation at Kyger Creek. In 1974, he became a co-founder and co-owner of Shaw & Holter, Inc., a company engaged in bridge and highway repairs.

For more than sixty years David was a faithful member of the Mt. Hermon United Brethren Church. He took an active role in all church ministries and had a personal ministry sending Bibles to Christians in Nigeria.

Faith, family and work were important to David. He enjoyed Bible study, travel, helping others, and fellowship with other Christians. Every summer he planted a large garden and in the fall his delight was hunting with his grandsons. His long life was greatly blessed.

David's family would like to thank Holzer Home Health and the Pomeroy Holzer Emergency Department for their outstanding care.

Pastor Adam Will will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, September 26, 1 p.m., at the Pomeroy Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at Mt. Hermon Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at 11 a.m. until time of services and requests that face coverings be worn indoors and social distancing be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hermon UB Church, 36411 Wickham Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 88, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.