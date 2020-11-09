1/
Delmar Todd
VINTON — Delmar L. Todd, 70, Vinton, Ohio, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room, Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Winchester, Ohio, son of the late Clarence and Helen (Seagraves) Todd, Sr. He was a truck driver, retiring from the Unicor Trucking Company, Marlboro, Massachusetts. An avid hunter, he also enjoyed fishing and loved being outdoors. Delmar married Patricia "Patty" Sablock Todd Sept. 20, 1969, and she survives.

Also surviving are stepdaughter, Mary Elizabeth (James) Tobin, Leominster, Massachusetts; grandsons, Nick and John Tobin; brothers, Clarence Todd, Jr. and Charles Richard Todd, both of Vinton, Ohio; sisters, Judi (William) Shute, Springfield, Ohio; Julia (Richard) Culp, Thurman, Ohio; Peggy (Raymond) Caldwell, Vinton, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In accordance with Delmar's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left for the family via www.mccoymoore.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
