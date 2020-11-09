GALLIPOLIS — Dolores Irene Flint, 87, Gallipolis, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the Four Winds Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, Jackson.

Dolores was born February 23, 1933 in Mason County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Boyd and Vora Veda (Wetherholt) Wears. Dolores worked throughout her life for Nationwide Insurance Company, Citizens National Bank, A&P of Gallipolis, Robbing & Meyers, Bahr and Johnsons Supermarkets and retired as a clerical worker from Gallipolis Developmental Center following twenty years of employment. She was a member of Addison Freewill Baptist Church. She married Harold Woodrow Flint who preceded her in death March 2003.

She is survived by three children: Donna Burnette, Steve (Tandy) Flint and Wayne (Shannon) Flint, all of Gallipolis; grandchildren: Jeremy Meige, Andrew Burnette, Bethany Burnette-Day, Andrea Flint-Armstrong, Derek Flint, Jovi Flint, Josh Flint, Luke Flint and step grandchildren, Jacey Johnston and Jassae Young as well as several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Leona Gordon, West Portsmouth; Jane Woyan and Jan (Tony) Hendricks, both of Pomeroy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by infant daughter, Dawn and brothers, Vernon Wears and Dale Wears.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Addison Freewill Baptist Church, Gallipolis, with Pastors Rick Barcus and Jack Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Addison-Reynolds Cemetery, Gallipolis. Friends may visit with the family at the church Thursday 11 a.m. to the time of service. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, is honored to serve the Flint Family. In accordance with CDC Guidelines and COVID-19 Protocol, facial coverings must always be worn, and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation consideration to the Alzheimer's Association 135 East Huron Street #120 Jackson, OH 45640 or online at www.act.alz.org

