SYRACUSE — Don Hubbard, 81, of Syracuse, Ohio, passed away at Arbors of Pomeroy on Oct. 25, 2020. He was born in Syracuse on Nov. 28, 1938, son of the late Eddie and Alberta Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda, who passed away in April of 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Peterson; grandson, Jerrod (Claudette) Clay; granddaughters, Nevaeh and Amelia Clay and Larissa and Samantha Haggy; brother, Dale (Lola) Hubbard; sister-in-law, Dottie Jones; brothers-in-law, Rick Wilt and Kenny Wilt; and several nieces and nephews.

Don and his wife Linda owned and operated Hubbard's Greenhouses for many years. Don always had a love for the Ohio River and Syracuse Youth Baseball teams. He always had a special love for all of the youth in town who played on the baseball teams he sponsored or worked for him in the greenhouses and tomato fields. You could always find him at the ball fields or racing up and down the Ohio River in his boat full of kids. He will live in our hearts forever and now when it rains here we will know he is in Heaven riding in his boat throwing down water from his roster tails.

The family would like to thank Arbors at Pomeroy for the wonderful care given to our loved one. You all were like family to him.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Letart Falls Cemetery with Ryan Hill officiating. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.