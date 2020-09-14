Donald Bush

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Donald R. Bush, age 61, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Saturday September 5, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 7, 1959 in Gallipolis (Rio Grande, Ohio) he was the son of the late Lowell Buren Bush and Pearline Baisden Bush. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Jane Ann Kerr Bush; one brother, Terry Bush; and by tw0 fathers-in-law, John R. Kerr and Ernest King.

Donald worked at Kyger Creek Plant for 35 years as a Maintenance Foreman. He was a member of the Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 and he was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State fan.

He is survived by two sons, Adam (Allison) Bush of Gallatin, Tennessee and Andrew Bush of Springfield, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Hannah Bush, Madeline Bush, and Brianna Bush; two brothers, Lewis (Ann) Bush of Gallipolis, and Lonnie (Nancy) Bush of Michigan; nieces, Amy (Coby) Davis of Gallipolis, Becky (Doug) Wilkins of Columbus, Ohio, Abra Bush of Baltimore, Maryland and Larae Shraeder of Columbus; mothers-in-law, Kay Kerr of Crown City and Joyce King of Deerfield, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Kala Sue Bush of Columbus, and Lori (Tony) Waugh of Crown City; brothers-in-law, John Kerr of Gallipolis, Lee Kerr of Gallipolis, and Jay King of Deerfield. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Gene Armstrong. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m.

All those attending are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

