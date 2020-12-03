1/
Donna Griffin
BELPRE — Donna June Griffin, 88, of Belpre, died November 29, 2020, at her residence.

Donna was born on May 8, 1932 in Belpre, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Nile Clayton and Olive Lucetta Heiney Sanders.

Donna was a retired Postmaster for Reedsville, Ohio. She was Methodist by faith. Donna enjoyed reading and playing Bingo.

Donna is survived by her daughters Kathy Bush (Terry) of Westerville, Ohio, Carolyn Griffin of Belpre and Sharon Cooper (Greg) of Belpre and her granddaughters Chaos Kristie Bush, Bridget Cooper and Lindsay Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Byrl Dean Griffin and her brother Kenneth Sanders.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice of Marietta and Dr. Michael Roberts, MD for their wonderful care and support.

It was her wish not to have services. Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting the family with cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
