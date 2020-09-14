OAK HILL, Ohio — Douglas Michael Crabtree Sr., 75, of Oak Hill, Ohio went to be with the Lord peacefully and surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1945 in Firebrick, Ohio to the late Dow and Nellie (Ervin) Crabtree. On November 19, 1966 Doug married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Kay Bates. Doug and Sharon were blessed to spend the last 54 years together as husband and wife.

Doug is survived by his two sons, Douglas Michael Crabtree Jr. (Cindy Mullinix) of Springfield and Kevin (Whitney) Crabtree of Oak Hill; three loving granddaughters, Katelyn (Christopher) Welch, Payton Crabtree, and Baylee K Crabtree; and one great grandson, Augustus "Gus" Welch. Doug is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, as well as many cherished students and friends.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Burl and David Crabtree; and three sisters, Barbara Allen, Constance McNerlin, and Norma Jean Crabtree.

Doug was a 1963 graduate of Oak Hill High School. He went on to graduate from The Ohio State University and spread his love and knowledge of auto mechanics by teaching for 36 years at Buckeye Hills Career Center. During his life, he owned and operated Crabtree's Garage in Oak Hill, which he later operated with his son, Kevin. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter and car show enthusiast. He also enjoyed vacationing and spending time with his family. Throughout his 75 years, he was a member of the Portland Lodge #366, serving as Past Master in 1988, an ASE Master Certified Technician, and a member of the Aladdin Shriners, Scottish Rite, and the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Friends called Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4 - 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill with Masonic services starting at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with Pastors Stan Howard and Becky Wingo Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.