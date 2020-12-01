VINTON — Dwight D. Campbell, 66, Vinton, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 4, 1954 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Cephus James and Fostoria Rose (Huffman) Campbell. He was a former employee of General Mills, Wellston, semi-retired and currently employed at Hopewell Health Centers, Gallipolis, Ohio. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football fan. Dwight married Jennifer Wooten Campbell July 24, 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada and she survives.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer and children: Jamie (Tara) Campbell, Chillicothe, Ohio; Jennifer (Tom) Laakso, Worthington, Ohio; Amy Campbell, Gallipolis, and Ruby (Tyler) Ebert, Camp Humphreys, South Korea; grandchildren: Erica Campbell, Makinsey Campbell, Kate Campbell, Tyler Hannon, Rachel (Codie) Ward, Sarah Hannon, Kristen Hannon, Emily (Stevie) Porter and Brier Campbell; great-grandchildren, Beckham and Grayson; brothers-in-law, Joe Justice, Vinton, and Dana Bickle, Rio Grande, Ohio; sister-in-law, Betty Campbell, Gallipolis; several nieces, nephews and extended family as well as fur baby, Buck Campbell.

In addition to his parents Dwight was preceded in death by brothers James "Billy" Campbell and Michael Wayne Campbell and sisters: Audrey Drosos, Janice Sue Stone, Emogene Justice and Phyllis Rae Bickle.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton. Family and friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Full Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by Vinton American Legion, Post 161. In accordance with CDC Regulations and the current COVID -19 Pandemic Protocol, face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

