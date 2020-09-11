HIAWASEE, Georgia — A memorial and interment with full military honors for Major E. Joyce Miller, US Army Retired was held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020. Major Miller of Hiawasee, Georgia passed away on February 8, 2019 at Union County Hospital, Blairsville, Georgia, after a short illness.

Joyce was born in Chauncey to Ronald L. and Juanita M. (Peters) Miller on May 2, 1931. She graduated from Middleport High School in 1949. While a senior, she read Sally Joins the WAC which influenced her to join the US Army following graduation.

After basic training she was stationed at Fort Jay, New York and from there she was assigned to Heidelburg, Germany. She returned to civilian life in 1953 to attend San Diego University and the School of Art Design in Dayton. Joyce rejoined the army, attended dental technician school at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and after graduation served as a dental technician instructor. While at Fort Sam Houston, she competed with male and female soldiers for the 4th Army's Soldier of the year, which she won. She has the distinction of being the first female to receive this award.

She attended WAC Officer Candidate School at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. A highlight of her career was serving as Commander, 5th Army, WAC Detachment, Fort Sheridan, Illinois.

Her military awards include the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

After her Army career, Joyce worked as a technical writer for the Department of Defense in Anniston, Alabama. Joyce enjoyed RVing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was an accomplished artist, wood worker, and animal welfare advocate.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brother Ronald L. Miller, Jr. Her sister Donna Stewart died on February 21, 2020. She is survived by her sister Nancy Beaver and her brother George Miller, both of Middleport, and many friends including Marion Crawford and LeAnn Zwieczkowski.