REEDSVILLE — Elizabeth L. Smith, 87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2020.

Elizabeth was born on Nov. 23, 1932, to Reed and Linnie Crary, in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Chester High School in Chester, Ohio, and was a graduate of The School of Nursing at St. Joseph's in Parkersburg, W.Va. She was a nurse to her community in Reedsville, Ohio for many years. Also, she was a Home Health Nurse and head of the department at Veterans Memorial Hospital until retirement in 1995.

Elizabeth was survived by her sons, Terrance (Debra) Smith, John (Teresa) Smith, and Michael (Carrie) Smith. Also, several grandchildren, Barbara (Kevin) Richards, Melissa (Brian) Lamb, Brandon (Brandi) Smith, Samantha Smith, Adam (Katelyn) Smith, and great grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Graycie, Brailynn, Braxtynn, Brogan, and Branson. Also, her beloved brother, John M. (Rose) Crary of Texas.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Grant A. Smith; her parents, Reed and Linnie Crary; her in-laws, Alpha and Lucille Smith; granddaughter, Mary Beth Smith; and great-grandson, Boston Smith.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Jack Colgrove officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to service.

There will be no graveside services.

