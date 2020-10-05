SYRACUSE — Etta Mae Hill, 91, College Road, Syracuse, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Overbrook Center in Middleport.

Born July 20, 1929 in Letart Falls, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Roush Shields. She was a homemaker and a member of the Racine United Methodist Church, The Red Hat Society and the United Methodist Women.

Etta Mae is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert C. Hill, her three sons, Phillip (Chris) Hill, Pat (Nancy) Hill and Jay (Brenda) Hill, all of Syracuse and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brice Hill, Emily (Kyle) Norris, Breanna Hill, Tyler Hill, Carter Hill, Joely Hill, Cameron Hill, Andrea, Susan, Rob (Shelly) Hill, Jered (Raberta) Hill, Ryan Hill, Chloe Hill, Joe (Lara) Hill, John Hill, James Hill, Olivia Norris, Kaylyn Hill and Chandler Hill. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Randall Roberts, of Racine and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Waid and Shelba Foster, of Marietta. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Judy Roberts and Jenene Hagen.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Chapel at the Letart Falls Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Fisher. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Those attending are asked to wear facial coverings while inside the chapel and practice social distancing. Etta Mae's services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine.