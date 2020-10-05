1/
Etta Mae Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SYRACUSE — Etta Mae Hill, 91, College Road, Syracuse, passed away at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Overbrook Center in Middleport.

Born July 20, 1929 in Letart Falls, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Roush Shields. She was a homemaker and a member of the Racine United Methodist Church, The Red Hat Society and the United Methodist Women.

Etta Mae is survived by her husband of 73 years, Robert C. Hill, her three sons, Phillip (Chris) Hill, Pat (Nancy) Hill and Jay (Brenda) Hill, all of Syracuse and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brice Hill, Emily (Kyle) Norris, Breanna Hill, Tyler Hill, Carter Hill, Joely Hill, Cameron Hill, Andrea, Susan, Rob (Shelly) Hill, Jered (Raberta) Hill, Ryan Hill, Chloe Hill, Joe (Lara) Hill, John Hill, James Hill, Olivia Norris, Kaylyn Hill and Chandler Hill. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Randall Roberts, of Racine and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Waid and Shelba Foster, of Marietta. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Judy Roberts and Jenene Hagen.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Chapel at the Letart Falls Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Fisher. Interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Those attending are asked to wear facial coverings while inside the chapel and practice social distancing. Etta Mae's services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved