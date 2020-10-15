Floyd Cummins

RACINE — Floyd Thomas Cummins, 55, of Racine, passed away, at 3:10 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Pomeroy. Born October 12, 1965 in Pomeroy he was s the son of Larry Edward "Sam" and Nancy A. Ross Cummins who both survive in Racine. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a maintenance technician for the Airmark Correctional Jail, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sons, Chandler "Chan" Cummins, of Racine, and Dylan Cummins, of Albermarle, N.C., a daughter, Makynzee Cummins, of Albermarle, N.C. A maternal grandmother, Betty Ross, of Racine, a brother, Richard (Michelle) Cummins, of Racine, nephews, Dalton (Hailey) Cummins, and Just Cummins, and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Floyd and Addie Cummins, and maternal grandfather, James Ross.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services nor calling hours. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine.