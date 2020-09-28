Frances Hayes

Frances Darlene (McBride) Hayes, 83, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. She was the fourth of ten children born to Willis and Hannah (Rutan) McBride of Bidwell, a graduate of Bidwell-Porter High School (Class of '54) and the Gallipolis Business College. Frances was a retired business instructor at Victor Valley College in Victorville, California. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Victor Valley College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chapman College in Economics & Business Administration. She continued her education at California State University San Bernardino before returning to Chapman College and earning her Master of Arts degree in Education Curriculum and Instruction.

Frances was a devoted military wife who faithfully took care of her family while her husband, Harold, served in Vietnam and other remote locations overseas. Her husband's military career presented her numerous opportunities to travel and live around the world. This included stops in California, (on two occasions), and for three years, living in Germany. While stationed in Germany, her family visited countries in Western Europe from Spain to France to Italy, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Austria, and north to Denmark and Sweden, then to the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, including East and West Berlin.

After retiring with her husband and returning to Gallipolis, Frances continued her travels. They ventured by airplane, ship, or automobile. She especially enjoyed the many trips with her husband on their motorcycle, a Honda Goldwing. She and her husband, Harold, are proud to have visited all 50 states.

Frances is survived by her husband, Harold of 66 years, and two sons, David M. Hayes of Gallipolis and Chris (Corrine) Hayes of Apple Valley, California; two grandsons, Joshua Hayes of Tempe, Arizona and Dylan Hayes of Bidwell. She has two surviving sisters, Judy (Scott) Bailey of Crown City, and Kay (Jackie) Easton of Bowling Green, Kentucky, one brother, Michael McBride of Checotah, Oklahoma, and 29 nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents Willis and Hannah McBride; three sisters, Eleanor (Lee) Nolan, Jane (Tony) Werry, Virginia (Richard) Tipton; three brothers, Bill (Betty) McBride, Patrick (Sherry) McBride, and Jim (Joyce) McBride.

Frances was caring, kind, funny, thoughtful and generous. She was a tireless advocate and supporter of her children and grandchildren. She lived a full and wonderful life with no regrets and few apologies. Her family and friends will miss her.

The funeral service for Frances will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home in Gallipolis with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Her burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Bidwell. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.