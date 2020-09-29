George Ellis

RUTLAND — George Franklin Ellis, 58 of Rutland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20 after a short but heroic battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. George was born Aug. 15, 1962, to parents Roy & Clara (Anthony) Ellis in Mesa, Arizona.

Along with his brother Walter "Buddy" Ellis, George was a veteran of the United States Armed Services, both are retired members of the Army National Guard. George was renowned throughout Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida as an outstanding auto body technician and painter who took great pride in his art. A career that started and developed when George was a young man of ten years old through the mentoring of lifelong friends Harold Hysell and his sons Donald, Gary, and David at Hysell's Used Cars in Rutland, Ohio. George was a die-hard motorcycle enthusiast and collector who loved to ride his Harley and brag about the modifications he had done and was planning to do to the bikes he owned. He was quick with a joke, could light up any crowd and loved to tease his beloved nieces and nephews every time the chance presented itself.

George was preceded in death by his parents, along with older brothers, Roy, and David Ellis. He is survived by the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Barbra Gray of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Ashley (Brant) Pendleton of San Diego, Cal., Trish Ellis (Brad Davies) of Patriot; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Angelina, Daniel, Jacoby, Jackson, Grace, and Braxton; brothers, Walter "Buddy" (Thelma) Ellis, and Billy Ellis of Rutland; sisters, Sharon (Arthur) Jarvis of Pomeroy, Ruth (Gene) Dent of Rutland, Autumn (George) Thompson of Byesville, April (Joe) Custer of Middleport; nephew, Shannon (Sara) Walker of Pomeroy; sister-in-law, Becky Ellis of Pomeroy; lifelong friend and fellow autobody technician, Eddy Bishop of Rutland, and friend Todd Chadwick of Patriot, as well as many friends and family members.

Help us celebrate George's life with a motorcycle escort home, let's make him proud and have him smiling down from above! George's last ride will begin in Columbus. Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 a.. Bikes will meet at 10:30 a.m. in Columbus. Contact Shannon Walker, Eddy Bishop, or Todd Chadwick for more details.

Grave side services with military honors will be held at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire Ohio at 1 p.m. Gravel Hill Cemetery is located at: 1079 Gravel hill Rd. Cheshire, Ohio. 45620

Memorial and dinner will be held at 3 p.m. at the Patriot Masonic Lodge. Dinner will be potluck style, so bring your favorite dish and memories to share. Masonic Lodge #496 is located at 31T-534, Patriot, OH 45658.