Grace Shamblin

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Grace Eva Hughes Shamblin, 94, of Alexandria, Va., passed away on Sept. 22, 2020.

Grace is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Harry Donald ("Don") Shamblin; son, Ronald Keith (Andrea) Shamblin; daughter, Eva Jane (Kerry) Donley, all of Alexandria; daughter-in-law, Winifred Young Shamblin of Orange Park, Fla.; and nine granddaughters, Dana (Joe) Andy of Arlington, Va.; Leslie (Chris) Alford of Gray, Ga.; Kristin Donley of Alexandria; Lisa Mathew of Warsaw, Ohio; Kaitlin Donley (James Wilson) of Alexandria; Holly (Neil) Sliva of Penndel, Pa.; Colleen Donley of Alexandria; Cara Donley of Washington D.C.; and Kelsey Donley of Arlington. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Grace is also mourned by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She is predeceased by her parents, William Allen Hughes and Lulu Smiley Hughes; stepmother, Mary Glassburn Hughes; son, Donald Allen Shamblin; daughter-in-law, Joyce Ann Shamblin; and sister, Alberta Belle Hellyer.

Grace was born on July 18, 1926, in Gallia County, Ohio, in her grandmother's farmhouse. She married Don on Aug. 20, 1944, in Cheshire, Ohio and they raised their family there until moving to Alexandria, Va., in 1961. She lived in the Virginia Hills neighborhood of Fairfax County in Alexandria from 1961 to 2017, at which time she and Don moved to Sunrise Assisted Living in Alexandria. Grace was a dedicated member of Virginia Hills Baptist Church. Additionally, she was a 70+-year member of the Ohio Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Countless memories of Grace's infectious laugh, kind spirit and warm smile will be cherished by all those who knew and loved her. The immediate family will gather for a private remembrance service in October; plans for a memorial service at Virginia Hills Baptist Church will be announced at a later date. Internment at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to Virginia Hills Baptist Church, 6507 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310.